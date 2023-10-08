DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,228,000 after buying an additional 1,045,154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 951,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,789,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.