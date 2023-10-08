DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.