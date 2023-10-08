DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $300,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.