DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.9 %

TRI stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $138.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.