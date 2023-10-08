DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 166,097 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 366,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 335,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 296,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 270,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.