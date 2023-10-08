DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $386,000 Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

MCI opened at $15.90 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

About Barings Corporate Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

