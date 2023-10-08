DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $296.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

