DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EFX opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.08. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.