DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

