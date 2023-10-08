DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS CALF opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.