DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $62.98 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

