DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $294,000 in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.7 %

Tecnoglass stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.