DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $337,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

