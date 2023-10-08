DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $389,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $42.79 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

