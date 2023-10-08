DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,680 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

