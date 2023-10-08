DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

CINF stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $93.64 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

