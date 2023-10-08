DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.45. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

