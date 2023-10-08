DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Articles

