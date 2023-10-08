DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 169.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

