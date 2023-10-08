DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $457.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

