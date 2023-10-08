DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 283 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE:WELL opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

