DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.3 %

CCL opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.