DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,591 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $4,073,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

