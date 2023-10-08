DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 42 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $214,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $388.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

