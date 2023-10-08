DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,220,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after buying an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.