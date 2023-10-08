DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

