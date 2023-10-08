DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

