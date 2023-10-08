DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 936 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $30.92 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

