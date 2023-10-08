DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,413,000 after buying an additional 594,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,279,000 after buying an additional 789,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

