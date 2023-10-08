DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $260.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.34 and a 200 day moving average of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.49 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

