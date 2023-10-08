DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $10,833,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

