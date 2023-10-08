DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

