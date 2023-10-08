DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $95.16 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.26.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

