DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.