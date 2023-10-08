Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $58.08 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.