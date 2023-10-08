Derbend Asset Management Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Derbend Asset Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

