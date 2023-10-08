Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 75 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $327.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

