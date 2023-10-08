Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $43.04 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $427.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

