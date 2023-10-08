Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,550 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Gray Television worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

