Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 11,127 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Koppers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $38.34 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $800.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,897 shares of company stock worth $867,532. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

