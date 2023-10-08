Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AMC Networks worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $510.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

