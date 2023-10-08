Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $455.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

