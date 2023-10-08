Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Ennis worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ennis in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ennis in the second quarter worth about $194,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ennis by 71.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ennis by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ennis by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,119 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ennis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.