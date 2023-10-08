Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 5,326 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Immersion worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

