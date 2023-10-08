Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares during the period.
GTX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $8.68.
In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,402,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,797,964.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
