Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 89,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after buying an additional 276,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.8 %

TITN stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TITN

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.