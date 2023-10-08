Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,664,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $3,862,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.