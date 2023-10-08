Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOV stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $127.99.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $649.96 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

