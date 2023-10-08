Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1,037.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 569,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $796,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

