Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $251,655. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

